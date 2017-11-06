Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Market Perform to Outperform. Host Hotels shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $19.63 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Sell to Neutral. Twitter shares rose 0.50 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Neutral to Buy. Kroger shares rose 1.02 percent to $21.72 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) from Neutral to Overweight. Orion Engineered Carbons shares rose 1.68 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Hold to Buy. PACCAR shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $71.32 on Friday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Neutral to Positive. Trinity shares rose 0.19 percent to close at $32.13 on Friday.
- Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV) from Underperform to Neutral. Apartment Investment shares rose 1.40 percent to close at $44.22 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nutanix shares rose 3.55 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hyatt shares rose 1.03 percent to close at $67.36 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Sprint shares fell 9.60 percent to $6.03 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hilton Worldwide shares rose 0.98 percent to close at $73.16 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Signature Bank shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $131.60 on Friday.
- Chardan Capital downgraded Nice Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: NICE) from Buy to Neutral. NICE shares rose 0.19 percent to $85.68 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Neutral to Underperform. Essex Property Trust shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $253.98 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) from Buy to Hold. Weatherford shares dropped 4.76 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) from Buy to Hold. CBL & Associates shares declined 0.17 percent to $5.91 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CKH) from Buy to Hold. SEACOR shares fell 2.43 percent to close at $49.83 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orthopediatrics set to $24. Orthopediatrics shares closed at $20.80 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $33. CarGurus shares closed at $31.44 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for PTC is set to $33. PTC shares closed at $66.25 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gol is set to $29. Gol shares closed at $20.00 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rimini Street is set to $13. Rimini Street shares closed at $9.70 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to $7. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.88 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orthopediatrics is set to $23. Orthopediatrics shares closed at $20.80 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Ultimate Software is set to $187. Ultimate Software shares closed at $206.78 on Friday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Market Perform rating. CarGurus shares closed at $31.44 on Friday.
