Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Maxim Group upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Hold to Buy. Domino's shares rose 0.98 percent to $178.98 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Neutral to Buy. bluebird bio shares rose 2.77 percent to close at $142.95 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) from In-Line to Outperform. Bill Barrett shares gained 1.50 percent to $6.08 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Clean Harbors shares fell 2.30 percent to close at $52.28 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Underweight to Neutral. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.77 percent to $65.36 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Neutral to Overweight. Equinix shares rose 1.12 percent to $472.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Neutral to Buy. Amedisys shares climbed 8.72 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nuance Communications shares gained 3.39 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Underperform to Market Perform. United States Steel shares rose 0.18 percent to $27.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Yelp shares rose 0.48 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BTIG Research downgraded Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Buy to Neutral. Papa John's shares declined 8.51 percent to close at $62.26 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Buy to Hold. Square shares dropped 2.39 percent to $35.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Habit Restaurants shares fell 10.93 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Criteo shares slipped 9.65 percent to close at $37.74 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Envision Healthcare shares fell 1.18 percent to $27.70 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) from Buy to Hold. Sanmina shares rose 1.45 percent to close at $33.20 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Epizyme shares declined 7.12 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) from Positive to Neutral. NOW shares fell 10.94 percent to close at $11.15 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) from Neutral to Underweight. Caesarstone shares fell 9.01 percent to close at $25.75 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) from Overweight to Neutral.. GM shares dropped 31.10 percent to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) with a Positive rating. The price target for Michael Kors is set to $62. Michael Kors shares closed at $48.48 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) with a Buy rating. The price target for ZTO Express is set to $18.50. ZTO Express shares closed at $16.92 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tiffany is set to $100. Tiffany shares closed at $93.98 on Wednesday.
- First Analysis initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare is set to $41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares closed at $26.83 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) with a Positive rating. The price target for Tapestry is set to $50. Tapestry shares closed at $40.68 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AINV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apollo Investment is set to $6.25. Apollo Investment shares closed at $5.91 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Signet is set to $60. Signet shares closed at $66.47 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.