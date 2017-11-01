Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 9:08am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Overweight. American Airlines shares rose 2.93 percent to $48.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. B&G Foods shares rose 13.21 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Goldcorp shares rose 1.68 percent to $13.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE: IHG) from Neutral to Outperform. InterContinental Hotels shares rose 1.64 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE: BSBR) from Neutral to Overweight. Banco Santander Brasil shares slipped 2.80 percent to close at $8.69 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Manitowoc shares rose 5.04 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $49.20 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Wedbush downgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Outperform to Neutral. DSW shares declined 1.78 percent to $18.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Check Point shares dropped 9.29 percent to $106.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Neutral to Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 6.18 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Sell. Under Armour shares slipped 0.24 percent to $12.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) from Overweight to Neutral. Envision Healthcare shares fell 37.21 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Microchip Technology shares fell 0.43 percent to close at $94.80 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from Buy to Neutral. Exact Sciences shares fell 2.13 percent to $53.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Buy to Hold. Amgen shares fell 0.35 percent to $174.60 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Overweight to Neutral. JetBlue shares fell 0.89 percent to $18.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura downgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Buy to Neutral. GM shares fell 0.14 percent to $42.92 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Needham & Company initiated coverage on LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) with a Buy rating. Lending Club shares closed at $5.69 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) with a Buy rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set to $10. VBI Vaccines shares closed at $3.44 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) with a Perform rating. Proofpoint shares closed at $92.41 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) with a Sell rating. Canadian National Railway shares closed at $80.49 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear Inc (USA) (NYSE: GIL) with a Neutral rating. Gildan Activewear shares closed at $30.60 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Melco Resorts is set to $34. Melco Resorts shares closed at $25.28 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) with a Buy rating. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $173.44 on Tuesday.

