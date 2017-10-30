Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 9:22am
Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Intel shares rose 0.23 percent to $44.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) from Neutral to Buy. Praxair shares dropped 1.04 percent to close at $148.14 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from Hold to Buy. Conagra shares rose 0.12 percent to $33.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Capital One Financial upgraded Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ventas shares rose 2.29 percent to close at $62.50 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Piper Jaffray shares gained 1.69 percent to close at $66.30 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) from Neutral to Buy. Curtiss-Wright shares gained 0.83 percent to close at $115.96 on Friday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) from Underperform to Neutral. JAKKS Pacific shares dropped 4.07 percent to close at $2.95 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Hold to Buy. Bristol-Myers shares rose 2.12 percent to $61.21 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Neutral to Sell. GM shares declined 3.45 percent to $43.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Sell. Macy's shares dropped 2.13 percent to $19.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Susquehanna downgraded J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) from Positive to Neutral. JC Penney shares fell 1.28 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. AMD shares fell 3.46 percent to $11.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Buy to Neutral. Acadia Healthcare shares fell 5.26 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Buy to Hold. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2 percent to close at $33.20 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from Buy to Hold. Merck shares fell 4.48 percent to $55.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark downgraded Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) from Buy to Hold. Diodes shares rose 0.60 percent to close at $35.03 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Overweight to Neutral. Century Aluminum shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $15.18 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Underperform. Under Armour shares fell 3.3 percent to $15.51 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • FBR Capital initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $150. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $119.92 on Friday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is set to $30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $23.72 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Calyxt is set to $32. Calyxt shares closed at $22.47 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE: GCP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for GCP Applied Technologies is set to $31. GCP Applied Technologies shares closed at $29.35 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is set to $23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $23.72 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals is set to $85. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.51 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TD Ameritrade is set to $54. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $50.51 on Friday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vipshop is set to $9. Vipshop shares closed at $8.20 on Friday.

