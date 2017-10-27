Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 9:11am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Amazon shares rose 7.46 percent to $1,045.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE: Q) from Hold to Buy. Quintiles IMS shares gained 3.94 percent to close at $105.50 on Thursday.
  • Needham upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Hold to Buy. First Solar shares rose 9.18 percent to $52.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Radian Group Inc (NYSE: RDN) from Neutral to Buy. Radian shares rose 3.01 percent to close at $20.90 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX) from Neutral to Overweight. Imax shares rose 2.35 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from Neutral to Buy. Facebook shares gained 2.05 percent to $174.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Underperform to In-Line. Corporate Office Properties shares slipped 0.03 percent to close at $31.15 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Celgene shares gained 0.23 percent to $100.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) from Underperform to Market Perform. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares gained 0.95 percent to close at $100.47 on Thursday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at William Blair downgraded Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Electronics for Imaging shares fell 22.86 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) from Buy to Hold. Dynegy shares rose 0.72 percent to $11.26 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Overweight to Neutral. Cerner shares fell 8.30 percent to $65.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Outperform to In-Line. Tesla shares declined 1.31 percent to $321.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Neutral to Underweight. Michaels Companies shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $21.13 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gigamon Inc (NYSE: GIMO) from Buy to Hold. Gigamon shares gained 6.09 percent to $38.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) from Outperform to In-Line. Teradyne shares gained 7.44 percent to close at $42.03 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from Outperform to Neutral. Mercer shares fell 0.35 percent to $14.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Neutral to Underperform. Dunkin Brands shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $55.63 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ingersoll-Rand shares fell 0.72 percent to close at $90.66 on Thursday.


Top Initiations

  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $340. Biogen shares closed at $307.64 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Black Hills is set to $58. Black Hills shares closed at $65.09 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $35. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $21.54 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $36. Okta shares closed at $27.59 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Granite Point Mortgage is set to $19.50. Granite Point Mortgage shares closed at $18.13 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alder Biopharmaceuticals is set to $20. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.35 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE: CAA) with a Buy rating. The price target for CalAtlantic is set to $45. CalAtlantic shares closed at $39.98 on Thursday.

