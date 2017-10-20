Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Hold to Buy. Harley-Davidson shares rose 0.77 percent to $48.46 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Buy. Lennar shares gained 1.41 percent to $57.55 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) from Neutral to Positive. Stratasys shares climbed 3.72 percent to $21.73 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Sell to Neutral. Oasis Petroleum shares gained 1.17 percent to $8.68 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from Neutral to Outperform. Skechers shares surged 26.13 percent to $30.31 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Signature Bank shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $126.12 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 2.51 percent to $61.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Seattle Genetics shares gained 1.19 percent to $64.77 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Steel Dynamics shares rose 1.96 percent to $38.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Sell to Neutral. Owens-Corning shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $79.24 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Outperform to Neutral. Celgene shares fell 5.92 percent to $127.91 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Neutral to Underweight. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 1.61 percent to $113.69 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 2.03 percent to $432.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Buy to Neutral. Hewlett Packard shares slipped 0.79 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. IBERIABANK shares rose 0.06 percent to close at $80.15 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) from Buy to Hold. Durect shares fell 55.33 percent to $0.88 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Neutral to Sell. PulteGroup shares fell 2.34 percent to $27.13 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bojangles shares rose 0.81 percent to close at $12.50 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities downgraded MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. MFA Financial shares fell 0.57 percent to $8.73 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ: AMNB) from Outperform to Market Perform. American National shares gained 0.36 percent to close at $42.00 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for J B Hunt is set to $124. J B Hunt shares closed at $104.79 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sinclair Broadcast is set to $46. Sinclair Broadcast shares closed at $30.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $25. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $21.38 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nexstar Media is set to $80. Nexstar Media shares closed at $60.10 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) with a Hold rating. The price target for General Mills is set to $56. General Mills shares closed at $52.03 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Tribune Media Co (NYSE: TRCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tribune Media is set to $42. Tribune Media shares closed at $40.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hub Group is set to $43. Hub Group Companies shares closed at $39.50 on Thursday.
