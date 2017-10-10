Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2017 9:16am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from Market Perform to Outperform. McKesson shares rose 0.37 percent to $148.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) from Hold to Buy. Castlight Health shares gained 1.18 percent to close at $4.30 on Monday.
  • Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Underperform to Buy. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $75.45 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Palo Alto shares gained 1.44 percent to $148.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE: RBS) from Underperform to Neutral. Royal Bank of Scotland shares rose 1.67 percent to $7.32 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Underweight to Neutral. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $151.70 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) from Market Perform to Outperform. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 2.65 percent to close at $78.35 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Vornado Realty Trust shares declined 0.37 percent to close at $77.80 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE: LYG) from Neutral to Outperform. Lloyds Banking shares rose 0.84 percent to $3.61 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Outperform to Neutral. Eli Lilly shares fell 1.90 percent to $85.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Neutral to Sell. Jabil shares slipped 2.58 percent to $28.72 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) from Overweight to Neutral. Plexus shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $59.09 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Symantec shares fell 1.93 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Buy to Hold. LyondellBasell shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $99.04 on Monday.
  • Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. First Republic Bank shares slipped 0.31 percent to close at $104.66 on Monday.
  • UBS downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Buy to Neutral. Delphi Automotive shares dropped 0.33 percent to close at $100.12 on Monday.
  • William Blair downgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Imperva shares slipped 2.53 percent to close at $44.25 on Monday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Realogy Holdings shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $33.37 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Qualys shares declined 1.22 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AMC Networks is set to $72. AMC Networks shares closed at $57.77 on Monday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) with a Hold rating. The price target for Vistra Energy is set to $18. Vistra Energy shares closed at $18.93 on Monday.
  • First Analysis initiated coverage on Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Quotient Technology is set to $21. Quotient Technology shares closed at $17.20 on Monday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on FB Financial Corp (NYSE: FBK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FB Financial is set to $41. FB Financial shares closed at $37.93 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Energen is set to $68. Energen shares closed at $52.61 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) with a Buy rating. The price target for MannKind is set to $7. MannKind shares closed at $5.33 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage of Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) with a Neutral rating. Welbilt shares closed at $22.30 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ONEOK is set to $59. ONEOK shares closed at $56.07 on Monday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ball is set to $46. Ball closed at $42.06 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Whiting Petroleum is set to $6. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $5.30 on Monday.

