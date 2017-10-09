Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral to Outperform. Kraft Heinz shares gained 0.48 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kohl's shares dropped 2.12 percent to close at $43.34 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INCR) from Hold to Buy. INC Research shares rose 1.84 percent to $55.45 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Outperform to Top Pick. Disney shares rose 0.63 percent to $100.70 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Underperform to Neutral. SunTrust shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $60.77 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.89 percent to $134.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Neutral to Buy. E*TRADE shares rose 0.66 percent to $44.24 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded British American Tobacco PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BTI) from Neutral to Buy. British American Tobacco shares rose 1.48 percent to $63.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) from Neutral to Underweight. PTC Therapeutics shares fell 8.30 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Outperform to Neutral. Synchrony Financial shares fell 0.02 percent to $245.97 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Market Perform to Underperform. Express Scripts shares fell 0.99 percent to $61.74 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Buy to Neutral. Synaptics shares fell 1.92 percent to $37.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Mellanox shares fell 1.47 percent to $46.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Medtronic plc. (NYSE: MDT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Medtronic shares dropped 2.56 percent to $77.77 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Overweight to Neutral. Yelp shares slipped 2.63 percent to $45.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Buy to Hold. Conn's shares declined 2.5 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Neutral to Sell. Viacom shares slipped 4 percent to $26.06 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) from Outperform to Market Perform. BofI Holding shares declined 0.57 percent to close at $27.92 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Almost Family is set to $54. Almost Family shares closed at $50.60 on Friday.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LILA) with a Reduce rating. The price target for Liberty Global is set to $22.50. Liberty Global shares closed at $24.66 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $6. Altimmune shares closed at $2.27 on Friday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) with a Buy rating. Yum China shares closed at $40.82 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for WellCare Health is set to $200. WellCare Health shares closed at $174.04 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Onconova Therapeutics is set to $6. Onconova Therapeutics shares closed at $1.75 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ctrip.Com is set to $62. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $55.71 on Friday.
