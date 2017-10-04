Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2017 9:24am
Top Upgrades

  • MKM Partners upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Buy. Lennar shares gained 0.31 percent to $55.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Jack In The Box shares rose 1.79 percent to $101.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) from Perform to Outperform. Capstone Turbine shares rose 14.2 percent to $0.800 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Overweight. PACCAR shares rose 1.15 percent to close at $73.76 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) from Equalweight to Overweight. 21Vianet shares gained 7.6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) from Sell to Neutral. Sanchez Energy shares rose 1.05 percent to $4.81 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Buy to Hold. Waste Management shares fell 0.35 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Advance Auto Parts shares slipped 1.6 percent to $97.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from Buy to Hold. Marsh & McLennan shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $84.39 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) from Buy to Hold. Kosmos Energy shares dropped 2.41 percent to close at $7.70 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Outperform to Neutral. Texas Capital Bancshares shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $86.65 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Neutral. Union Pacific shares fell 0.40 percent to $114.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from Buy to Hold. Winnebago shares declined 0.54 percent to close at $46.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Neutral to Underweight. CalAmp shares slipped 0.74 percent to close at $24.09 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.16 percent to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ: AMNB) from Outperform to Market Perform. American National shares rose 0.84 percent to close at $42.10 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $200. Domino's shares closed at $202.81 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Timkensteel is set to $17. Timkensteel shares closed at $17.03 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $500. Tesla shares closed at $348.14 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hub Group is set to $47. Hub Group shares closed at $42.50 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set to $65. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $63.45 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE: NRE) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Northstar Realty Europe is set to $16.5. Northstar Realty Europe shares closed at $13.02 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Take Two is set to $115. National Beverage shares closed at $101.07 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Pioneer Energy is set to $3. Pioneer Energy shares closed at $2.55 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on FirstCash Inc (NYSE: FCFS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FirstCash is set to $73. FirstCash closed at $63.00 on Tuesday.

