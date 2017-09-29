Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2017
Top Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Southern shares closed at $48.94 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from Neutral to Buy. Amphenol shares closed at $82.28 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) from Hold to Buy. Goldcorp shares closed at $12.76 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Neutral to Overweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $9.44 on Thursday.
- Mizuho upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underperform to Neutral. KB Home shares closed at $22.22 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Hold to Buy. JB Hunt shares closed at $108.90 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Perform to Outperform. Conn's shares closed at $27.70 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) from Hold to Buy. Heartland Express shares closed at $23.29 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Neutral to Buy. Trinity Industries shares closed at $31.18 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Market Perform to Underperform. Louisiana-Pacific shares closed at $28.57 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE: IAG) from Buy to Hold. Iamgold shares closed at $6.66 on Thursday.
- Williams Capital downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Hold to Sell. SCANA shares closed at $50.99 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Norbord Inc (NYSE: OSB) from Market Perform to Underperform. Norbord shares closed at $41.33 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE: TSQ) from Buy to Underperform. Townsquare Media shares closed at $10.49 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: EVBN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Evans Bancorp shares closed at $44.55 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jagged Peak Energy is set to $16. Jagged Peak Energy shares closed at $13.70 on Thursday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kosmos Energy is set to $9. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $7.99 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) with Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Global is set to $44. Liberty Global shares closed at $33.17 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) with a Market Perform rating. Medpace shares closed at $32.13 on Thursday.
- Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (USA) (NYSE: GSS) with a Buy rating. Golden Star Resources shares closed at $0.7582 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Lilis Energy Inc td (NYSE: LLEX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lilis Energy is set to $6. Lilis Energy shares closed at $4.60 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for ABIOMED is set to $195. ABIOMED shares closed at $162.34 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $150. Albemarle shares closed at $132.32 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is set to $200. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $149.62 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...