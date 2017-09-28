Vetr Issues Hold On Under Armour Following A Short-Lived Analyst Bump
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) from the stock's previous rating of 2.5 stars (Sell), issued three days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Ver user ratings bullish.
Share price in Under Armour received a slight boost at the start of the final week of September after receiving an upgrade from "Sector Weight" to "Overweight" from analysts with Key Bancorp. However, the nearly 3.5 percent price gain the stock received quickly receded back below the $16.50 by the middle of the week. Under Armour was priced at around $16.45 by 3 p.m. ET of Thursday's trading day.
See how crowdourced ratings could help you time the market.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $16, which is well below the average analyst price target of $27.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UAA in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for UAA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Sep 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Market Perform
|Underperform
|Sep 2017
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underperform
View More Analyst Ratings for UAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: under armour VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.