The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on ﻿Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) from the stock's previous rating of 2.5 stars (Sell), issued three days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Ver user ratings bullish.

Share price in Under Armour received a slight boost at the start of the final week of September after receiving an upgrade from "Sector Weight" to "Overweight" from analysts with Key Bancorp. However, the nearly 3.5 percent price gain the stock received quickly receded back below the $16.50 by the middle of the week. Under Armour was priced at around $16.45 by 3 p.m. ET of Thursday's trading day.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $16, which is well below the average analyst price target of $27.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UAA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for UAA Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 KeyBanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Sep 2017 Wells Fargo Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Sep 2017 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Underperform View More Analyst Ratings for UAA

