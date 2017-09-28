Market Overview

Vetr Issues Hold On Under Armour Following A Short-Lived Analyst Bump

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2017 4:41pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on ﻿Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) from the stock's previous rating of 2.5 stars (Sell), issued three days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was mostly positive, with 80 percent of Ver user ratings bullish.

Share price in Under Armour received a slight boost at the start of the final week of September after receiving an upgrade from "Sector Weight" to "Overweight" from analysts with Key Bancorp. However, the nearly 3.5 percent price gain the stock received quickly receded back below the $16.50 by the middle of the week. Under Armour was priced at around $16.45 by 3 p.m. ET of Thursday's trading day.

See how crowdourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Under Armour is down at $16, which is well below the average analyst price target of $27.92. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding UAA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Sep 2017Wells FargoDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Sep 2017BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform

Posted-In: under armour VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Market In 5 Minutes
