Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2017
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Overweight. Southwest shares gained 1.09 percent to $54.94 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) from Underperform to Neutral. Bemis shares fell 0.72 percent to close at $46.72 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research upgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) from Neutral to Buy. Wendy's shares rose 2.30 percent to $15.58 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Hold to Buy. First Solar shares gained 2.70 percent to $49.74 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein upgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Encana shares rose 0.67 percent to $10.52 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Hold to Buy. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $46.43 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) from Hold to Buy. West Pharmaceutical shares gained 0.80 percent to close at $91.72 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Neutral to Overweight. Henry Schein shares rose 3.01 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Overweight to Neutral. United Continental shares fell 2.37 percent to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) from Buy to Hold. Regency Centers shares rose 2.88 percent to close at $65.47 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Overweight to Neutral. American Airlines shares fell 2.25 percent to $45.15 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Outperform to Neutral. Carnival shares fell 2.15 percent to $67.26 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Buy to Neutral. Altice USA shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $29.48 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.41 percent to close at $177.99 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Overweight to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares fell 1.81 percent to $34.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) from Buy to Hold. Retail Opportunity Investments shares rose 1.27 percent to close at $19.99 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Macquarie initiated coverage on PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $125. PepsiCo shares closed at $114.19 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) with a Top Pick rating. The price target for Celgene is set to $176. Celgene shares closed at $140.61 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage of Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Oclaro is set to $12. Oclaro shares closed at $8.77 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dynavax Technologies is set to $24. Dynavax Technologies shares closed at $20.65 on Thursday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $80. DowDuPont closed at $70.02 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Red Rock Resorts is set to $26. Red Rock Resorts shares closed at $22.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DexCom is set to $76. DexCom shares closed at $72.35 on Thursday.
- CIBC initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Freeport-McMoRan is set to $18. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $13.86 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $102. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $93.55 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $244. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $87.41 on Thursday.
