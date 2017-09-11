Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 9:13am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • BTIG Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Buy. Teva shares gained 12 percent to $17.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Neutral to Buy. Mastercard shares closed at $137.22 on Friday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Incyte shares rose 2 percent to $132.05 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Market Perform to Outperform. Malibu Boats shares rose 1.11 percent to $26.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) from Sector Weight to Overweight. ABM shares closed at $40.21 on Friday.
  • Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) from Underperform to Neutral. Sabra Health Care REIT shares closed at $22.78 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Neutral to Buy. WEX shares closed at $108.31 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Allscripts Healthcare shares closed at $13.05 on Friday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) from Neutral to Buy. Mercantile Bank shares closed at $29.27 on Friday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Underperform to Buy. Allegheny Technologies shares closed at $20.51 on Friday.


Top Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Buy to Hold. Kroger shares fell 0.66 percent to $20.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Buy to Hold. Seagate shares dropped 2.13 percent to $31.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rockwell Collins shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $130.95 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) from Buy to Neutral. NeoGenomics shares closed at $10.64 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) from Buy to Neutral. Sabre shares closed at $17.69 on Friday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) from Buy to Neutral. Sony shares rose 2.60 percent to $40.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold. Snap shares fell 1.63 percent to $15.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Buy to Neutral. Owens-Corning shares fell 2.57 percent to $74.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Neutral. GrubHub shares closed at $56.08 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Extra Space Storage shares closed at $82.25 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with an Underweight rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $67. DowDuPont shares closed at $64.85 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) with a Market Outperform rating. Savara shares closed at $6.80 on Friday.
  • Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Thor Industries is set to $113. Thor Industries shares closed at $109.70 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is set to $21. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares closed at $10.21 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for DowDuPont is set to $78. DowDuPont shares closed at $64.85 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brookfield Infrastructure is set to $48. Brookfield Infrastructure shares closed at $43.35 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nautilus is set to $21. Nautilus shares closed at $16.05 on Friday.

