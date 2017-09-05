Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Hold to Buy. Palo Alto shares declined 1.12 percent to $145.02 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) from Neutral to Outperform. XOMA shares gained 8.68 percent to $12.15 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Disney shares rose 0.49 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Positive. Lululemon shares rose 0.42 percent to $61.95 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE: CLI) from Hold to Buy. Mack-Cali Realty shares climbed 2.16 percent to close at $23.38 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONA) from Neutral to Buy. Liberty Formula One shares slipped 0.82 percent to close at $37.62 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from Neutral to Overweight. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.76 percent to $145.18 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Neutral to Buy. Regal Entertainment shares gained 4.87 percent to close at $15.49 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Sell to Buy. Skyworks shares gained 1.59 percent to $107.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Market Perform to Outperform. NMIH shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $10.90 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Viacom shares fell 0.49 percent to $28.38 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $188.00 on Friday.
- Buckingham downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Buy to Neutral. Rockwell Collins shares rose 1.26 percent to $132.25 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Hold to Sell. Allison Transmission shares rose 0.89 percent to close at $35.04 on Friday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) from Buy to Neutral. Calumet Specialty shares fell 3.57 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Buy to Hold. Rockwell Collins shares rose 1.26 percent to $132.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $180. Cummins shares closed at $159.36 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $62. Oracle shares closed at $50.62 on Friday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CMS Energy is set to $48. CMS Energy shares closed at $48.42 on Friday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Energy Recovery is set to $12. Energy Recovery shares closed at $6.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VMware is set to $130. VMware shares closed at $107.48 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carlisle Companies is set to $115. Carlisle Companies shares closed at $94.72 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Yogaworks Inc (NYSE: DWDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for 1st Yogaworks is set to $7. Yogaworks shares closed at $3.80 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is set to $150. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $128.93 on Friday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zealand Pharma is set to $26. Zealand Pharma shares closed at $19.65 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for CLI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jul 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
