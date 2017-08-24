Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 9:19am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JMP Securities upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares rose 1.81 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Chipotle shares rose 1.82 percent to $302.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) from Hold to Buy. Canadian Pacific Railway shares fell 0.45 percent to close at $151.30 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) from Underweight to Neutral. Eaton Vance shares fell 1.91 percent to close at $46.26 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Neutral to Outperform. Core Laboratories shares gained 0.11 percent to $90.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Neutral to Outperform. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.26 percent to $57.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) from Neutral to Outperform. Gentex shares rose 3 percent to $17.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) from Hold to Buy. Vornado Realty Trust shares rose 0.93 percent to close at $74.06 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lowe's shares fell 0.01 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underperform. Teva shares fell 1.70 percent to $16.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Whole Foods shares rose 0.70 percent to $41.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) from Outperform to Neutral. Forum Energy Technologies shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $10.55 on Wednesday.
  • JPMorgan downgraded J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from Overweight to Neutral. Smucker shares fell 5.55 percent to $112.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dick's Sporting shares rose 0.72 percent to $26.72 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foamix Pharmaceuticals is set to $12. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.53 on Wednesday.
  • Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) with a Buy rating. NeoGenomics shares closed at $9.28 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Netlist is set to $2. Netlist shares closed at $0.630 on Wednesday.
  • Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) with a Buy rating. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $112.28 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Flexion Therapeutics is set to $40. Flexion Therapeutics shares closed at $23.71 on Wednesday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) with an Outperform rating. USA Technologies shares closed at $5.35 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

