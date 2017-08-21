Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 2.06 percent to $59.33 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Underperform to Market Perform. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $106.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Sell to Neutral. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 0.69 percent to close at $35.80 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Neutral to Overweight. Century Aluminum shares rose 2.07 percent to $15.32 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ: HBHC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hancock shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $43.45 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Hold to Buy. Plains All American shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $19.01 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.39 percent to $93.62 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Hold to Buy. NetApp shares rose 0.51 percent to $39.55 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold. Nike shares fell 1.13 percent to $54.33 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from Buy to Neutral. Snap-on shares fell 0.23 percent to $147.62 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Outperform to Neutral. Foot Locker shares fell 0.96 percent to $34.05 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Calpine shares climbed 10.52 percent to close at $14.92 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Canadian Solar shares fell 3.79 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Sell. Finish Line shares fell 1.54 percent to $10.84 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays downgraded Statoil ASA(ADR) (NYSE: STO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Statoil shares rose 1.71 percent to close at $18.41 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from Overweight to Neutral. Infosys shares fell 4.94 percent to $14.06 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Knight Transportation is set to $43. Knight Transportation shares closed at $37.20 on Friday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Baker Hughes is set to $43. Baker Hughes shares closed at $32.77 on Friday.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE: RGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sturm Ruger is set to $67. Sturm Ruger shares closed at $49.25 on Friday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safe Bulkers is set to $5. Safe Bulkers shares closed at $2.83 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals is set to $15. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.25 on Friday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) with an Overweight rating. The price target for At Home Group is set to $29. At Home shares closed at $22.53 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is set to $50. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.38 on Friday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RBB Bancorp is set to $25. RBB Bancorp shares closed at $22.25 on Friday.
- Analysts at Aegis Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Outdoor Brands is set to $25. American Outdoor Brands shares closed at $18.78 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ryder is set to $85. Ryder System shares closed at $71.94 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for LULU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jul 2017
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
