Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 9:19am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from Neutral to Buy. MasTec shares rose 1.16 percent to close at $39.20 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from Hold to Buy. United Rentals shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $111.82 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) from Neutral to Buy. Quanta Services shares slipped 1.28 percent to close at $33.83 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Sell to Hold. Myriad Genetics shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $27.86 on Thursday.
  • Pareto upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Hold to Buy. Transocean shares rose 1.65 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) from Neutral to Buy. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.04 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Neutral to Buy. Nabors shares rose 1.89 percent to $6.47 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) from Buy to Neutral. Monsanto shares rose 0.53 percent to $117.72 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. PNM shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $41.70 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from Buy to Hold. Blue Apron shares fell 1.67 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from Outperform to Neutral. Brunswick shares fell 0.95 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Buy to Neutral. PNM shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $41.70 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stephens downgraded Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) from Overweight to Equal Weight. Matson shares fell 4.16 percent to $28.13 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pointer Telocation is set to $19.25. Pointer Telocation shares closed at $13.35 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Raven Industries is set to $36. Raven Industries shares closed at $33.45 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Opko Health is set to $20. Opko Health shares closed at $5.88 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is set to $21. TPG RE Finance Trust shares closed at $19.50 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) with a Outperform rating. The price target for PDC Energy is set to $66. PDC Energy shares closed at $37.20 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set to $59. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares closed at $46.72 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Hold rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $35. Floor & Decor shares closed at $34.32 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) with a In-Line rating. The price target for Approach Resources is set to $2.50. Approach Resources shares closed at $2.37 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is set to $21.50. TPG RE Finance Trust shares closed at $19.50 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for URI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jul 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

