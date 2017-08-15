Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Sell to Neutral. GoPro shares rose 3.70 percent to $10.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Overweight. Snap shares rose 3.57 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Hold to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 2.45 percent to $131.32 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Neutral to Overweight. IBERIABANK shares rose 1.07 percent to $80.05 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Neutral to Buy. Nabors Industries shares rose 2.56 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Buy. NetApp shares gained 1.69 percent to $42.74 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at FBR Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Neutral to Buy. American Eagle shares gained 0.18 percent to $10.98 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from Neutral to Overweight. Cabot shares gained 0.70 percent to close at $51.94 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Neutral to Overweight. Allscripts Healthcare shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $12.73 on Monday.
- Jefferies upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) from Hold to Buy. Sabra Health Care shares rose 2.38 percent to $22.38 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from Neutral to Sell. Corning shares fell 3.06 percent to $28.51 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Outperform to Perform. Zynerba Pharma shares fell 1.87 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Buy to Neutral. Deere shares fell 1.61 percent to $126.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: SAN) from Buy to Neutral. Banco Santander shares fell 0.46 percent to $6.56 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) from Buy to Hold. Zynerba Pharma shares fell 1.87 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Plc Common Stock (NYSE: RIO) from Top Pick to Outperform. Rio Tinto shares fell 0.46 percent to $6.56 in pre-market trading.
- WBB Securities downgraded LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) from Hold to Sell. LivaNova shares fell 0.64 percent to $61.85 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Buy to Neutral. Uniti Group shares dropped 3.27 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ring Energy is set to $18. Ring Energy shares closed at $13.21 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) with a Hold rating. The price target for PetIQ is set to $25. PetIQ shares closed at $22.87 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden, Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Steven Madden is set to $48. Steven Madden shares closed at $43.15 on Monday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: DFIN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Donnelley Financial is set to $24. Donnelley Financial shares closed at $21.20 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calyxt is set to $16. Calyxt shares closed at $12.25 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ecolab is set to $140. Ecolab shares closed at $131.46 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Freeport-McMoRan is set to $15. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $14.15 on Monday.
- Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kratos Defense & Security is set to $14. Kratos Defense & Security shares closed at $12.72 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shoe Carnival is set to $21. Shoe Carnival shares closed at $16.68 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Interpace Diagnostics is set to $5. Interpace Diagnostics shares closed at $0.830 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for IBKC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|PiperJaffray
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Jul 2017
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|May 2017
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Buy
|Strong Buy
