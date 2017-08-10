Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Sell to Neutral. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 1.44 percent to close at $69.74 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Horizon National shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $17.69 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) from Neutral to Buy. Monroe Capital shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $14.21 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) from Hold to Buy. Wabash National shares gained 1.34 percent to close at $19.64 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark upgraded Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) from Hold to Buy. Autohome shares gained 1.83 percent to $55.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) from Neutral to Buy. Stratasys shares gained 3.14 percent to $22.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from Neutral to Overweight. Cubic shares fell 1.47 percent to close at $40.20 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) from Hold to Buy. Vantiv shares rose 0.97 percent to $67.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cerner shares rose 0.82 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) from Neutral to Buy. BioScrip shares rose 4.33 percent to close at $2.89 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Maiden Holdings shares fell 0.97 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LILA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Liberty Global shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $26.70 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital downgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to In-Line. Alarm.com shares rose 4.96 percent to close at $41.47 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) from Outperform to Neutral. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.46 percent to $4.74 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) from Buy to Hold. Synacor shares declined 15.35 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Roth Capital downgraded Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) from Buy to Neutral. Cempra shares fell 2.74 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) from Market Perform to Underperform. Commerce Bancshares shares fell 1.32 percent to close at $56.97 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from Outperform to Neutral. RingCentral shares climbed 8.08 percent to close at $38.80 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares fell 6.74 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Telecom Argentina SA (ADR) (NYSE: TEO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Telecom Argentina shares fell 1.84 percent to close at $27.76 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Capital One is set to $90. Capital One shares closed at $85.14 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Bank of New York Mellon is set to $55. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $54.04 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AAC Holdings is set to $11. AAC Holdings shares closed at $8.21 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage of State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for State Street is set to $115. State Street shares closed at $94.28 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Delta Air is set to $70. Delta Air shares closed at $49.67 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zions Bancorp is set to $56. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $45.29 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SPR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Aug 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
