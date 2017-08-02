Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2017
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pfizer shares rose 0.03 percent to $33.09 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Inc (NASDAQ: BDE) from Hold to Buy. Black Diamond shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $6.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Sell to Neutral. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 3.36 percent to close at $116.87 on Monday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5.7 percent to $61.97 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) from Hold to Buy. Crestwood Equity shares gained 0.77 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Neutral to Outperform. Manitowoc shares rose 5.8 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at First Analysis upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Underweight to Equal Weight. Illumina shares climbed 11.43 percent to $192.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Chardan Capital downgraded Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) from Buy to Neutral. Regulus Therapeutics shares fell 6.86 percent to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from Buy to Hold. Ultimate Software shares fell 11.89 percent to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Outperform to Neutral. Burlington shares rose 1.38 percent to close at $88.23 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pioneer Natural shares fell 8.4 percent to $149.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from Neutral to Sell. LaSalle Hotel shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $29.56 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) from Buy to Hold. Big 5 Sporting shares fell 15.53 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Outperform to Neutral. ResMed shares fell 5.14 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital downgraded Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ: NDRM) from Buy to Neutral. NeuroDerm shares declined 0.13 percent to close at $38.65 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National CineMedia is set to $6.50. National CineMedia shares closed at $7.26 on Tuesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Park City is set to $18. Park City shares closed at $13.55 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bank Of The Ozarks is set to $54. Bank Of The Ozarks shares closed at $43.71 on Tuesday.
- JPMorgan initiated coverage on Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jabil is set to $40. Jabil shares closed at $30.42 on Tuesday.
- Citi assumed coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) with a Buy rating. Suncor Energy shares closed at $32.21 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for PFE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
