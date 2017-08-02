Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Related PFE
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.5%; Horizon Global Shares Spike Higher
Key FDA Events To Watch Out For In August 2017
Insight —8––, Inc. Buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE, ... (GuruFocus)
Related BDE
How Black Diamond (BDE) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry
How Black Diamond (BDE) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pfizer shares rose 0.03 percent to $33.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Inc (NASDAQ: BDE) from Hold to Buy. Black Diamond shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $6.55 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Sell to Neutral. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 3.36 percent to close at $116.87 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5.7 percent to $61.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) from Hold to Buy. Crestwood Equity shares gained 0.77 percent to $26.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Neutral to Outperform. Manitowoc shares rose 5.8 percent to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at First Analysis upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Underweight to Equal Weight. Illumina shares climbed 11.43 percent to $192.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Chardan Capital downgraded Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) from Buy to Neutral. Regulus Therapeutics shares fell 6.86 percent to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from Buy to Hold. Ultimate Software shares fell 11.89 percent to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Outperform to Neutral. Burlington shares rose 1.38 percent to close at $88.23 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pioneer Natural shares fell 8.4 percent to $149.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) from Neutral to Sell. LaSalle Hotel shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $29.56 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) from Buy to Hold. Big 5 Sporting shares fell 15.53 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Outperform to Neutral. ResMed shares fell 5.14 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital downgraded Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ: NDRM) from Buy to Neutral. NeuroDerm shares declined 0.13 percent to close at $38.65 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National CineMedia is set to $6.50. National CineMedia shares closed at $7.26 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Park City is set to $18. Park City shares closed at $13.55 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bank Of The Ozarks is set to $54. Bank Of The Ozarks shares closed at $43.71 on Tuesday.
  • JPMorgan initiated coverage on Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jabil is set to $40. Jabil shares closed at $30.42 on Tuesday.
  • Citi assumed coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE: SU) with a Buy rating. Suncor Energy shares closed at $32.21 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PFE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDE + AGIO)

Key FDA Events To Watch Out For In August 2017
August PDUFA Dates: Biotech Investors Stay Tuned To A Month Of Plenty
Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List
Agios/Celgene's Leukemia Candidate Positive in Phase I/II
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PFE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.