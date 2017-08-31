Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 9:34am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at First Analysis upgraded ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ChannelAdvisor shares rose 2.37 percent to close at $10.80 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 0.96 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) from Neutral to Outperform. LGI Homes shares declined 0.12 percent to close at $41.09 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) from Neutral to Overweight. Arch Coal shares dropped 0.67 percent to close at $76.55 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) from Neutral to Buy. STORE Capital shares gained 0.97 percent to close at $25.08 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Owens-Corning shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $71.76 on Wednesday.
  • Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Hold to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares rose 0.57 percent to $81.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from Underperform to Buy. FMC shares rose 0.53 percent to $84.93 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) from Sector Perform to Underperform. BHP Billiton shares rose 1.24 percent to $43.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) from Outperform to Neutral. Calpine shares rose 0.69 percent to close at $14.64 on Wednesday.
  • Compass Point downgraded New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) from Buy to Neutral. New Senior Investment Group shares rose 0.73 percent to close at $9.62 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Iridium Communications is set to $14. Iridium Communications shares closed at $10.80 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE: FBC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Flagstar Bancorp is set to $36. Flagstar Bancorp shares closed at $32.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Helmerich & Payne is set to $46. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $42.65 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Huntington Bancshares is set to $15. Huntington Bancshares shares closed at $12.67 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on HealthSouth Corp (NYSE: HLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for HealthSouth is set to $53. HealthSouth shares closed at $44.27 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gemphire Therapeutics is set to $21. Gemphire Therapeutics shares closed at $9.17 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) with a Buy rating. The price target for YY is set to $101. YY shares closed at $71.09 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Snap is set to $12. Snap shares closed at $14.96 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ: ORBK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orbotech is set to $46. Orbotech closed at $39.17 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACI Worldwide is set to $26. ACI Worldwide shares closed at $22.24 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ECOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017First AnalysisUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2017First AnalysisDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2016BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ECOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

