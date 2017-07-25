Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) from Underperform to Neutral. Werner shares closed at $29.20 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Atlassian shares closed at $36.41 on Monday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) from Market Perform to Outperform. South State shares closed at $83.90 on Monday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Hold to Buy. DSW shares climbed 1.76 percent to $16.77 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Neutral to Overweight. Mondelez shares closed at $43.75 on Monday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Hold to Buy. Big Lots shares closed at $47.56 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sierra Bancorp shares closed at $24.15 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Hold to Sell. Under Armour shares fell 1.87 percent to $19.89 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Buy to Hold. Lululemon shares closed at $62.02 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ: WBMD) from Buy to Hold. WebMD shares closed at $66.10 on Monday.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ: SPNC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spectranetics shares closed at $38.50 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) from Buy to Hold. Power Integrations shares closed at $81.75 on Monday.
- B. Riley downgraded Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) from Buy to Neutral. Cytori Therapeutics shares rose 2.13 percent to $0.490 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: MORE) from Outperform to Neutral. Monogram Residential shares closed at $11.95 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) with an Outperform rating. Tintri shares closed at $6.95 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE: BY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Byline Bancorp is set to $25. Byline Bancorp shares closed at $20.85 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mimecast is set to $33. Mimecast shares closed at $26.92 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for U.S. Physical Therapy is set to $72. U.S. Physical Therapy shares closed at $62.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Blue Buffalo is set to $23. Blue Buffalo shares closed at $23.11 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) with a Buy rating. The price target for e.l.f. Beauty is set to $30. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $25.40 on Monday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) with a Market Perform rating. Western Asset Mortgage shares closed at $10.25 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gladstone Commercial is set to $24. Gladstone Commercial shares closed at $20.27 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hortonworks is set to $25. Hortonworks shares closed at $13.04 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tintri is set to $9. Tintri shares closed at $6.95 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for WERN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Feb 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for WERN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
