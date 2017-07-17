Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 9:30am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) from Hold to Buy. Greenbrier shares dropped 0.31 percent to close at $41.85 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Vantiv Inc (NYSE: VNTV) from Neutral to Buy. Vantiv shares fell 0.17 percent to $65.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CIT shares dropped 0.04 percent to close at $48.68 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) from In-Line to Outperform. NIC shares fell 0.27 percent to close at $18.75 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Targa Resources shares rose 1.51 percent to close at $45.74 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chuy's shares fell 1.06 percent to close at $23.40 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. United Rentals shares gained 2.15 percent to close at $117.21 on Friday.
  • B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) from Neutral to Buy. Dolby Laboratories shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $51.36 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: FSC) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Fifth Street Finance shares rose 0.55 percent to $5.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Hold to Buy. CACI International shares rose 1.33 percent to $130.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from Buy to Hold. Booz Allen shares fell 1.27 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Overweight to Sector Weight. RH shares fell 2.26 percent to $64.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from Buy to Neutral. Insulet shares gained 2.26 percent to close at $50.73 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) from Overweight to Neutral. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $44.25 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) from Buy to Hold. Westinghouse Air Brake shares dropped 0.35 percent to close at $89.92 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) from Outperform to Market Perform. NuStar Energy shares gained 2.08 percent to close at $47.60 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Ally Financial shares fell 0.61 percent to $21.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Outperform to Market Perform. NMI Holdings shares gained 2.09 percent to close at $12.20 on Friday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Buy to Hold. Science Applications shares fell 0.99 percent to $71.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Janney Capital downgraded FirstCash Inc (NYSE: FCFS) from Buy to Neutral. FirstCash shares gained 0.17 percent to close at $58.55 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Buckingham assumed coverage of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ralph Lauren is set to $68. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $71.37 on Friday.
  • Analysts at FBR Capital initiated coverage on Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Baker Hughes is set to $24. Baker Hughes shares closed at $37.35 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Synovus Financial is set to 51. Synovus Financial shares closed at $44.46 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Safety Income & Growth is set to $21. Safety Income & Growth shares closed at $19.69 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $44. Altice USA shares closed at $31.79 on Friday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trillium Therapeutics is set to $7. Trillium Therapeutics shares closed at $4.75 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Lantheus is set to $22. Lantheus shares closed at $17.55 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (NASDAQ: CRME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cardiome Pharma is set to $8. Cardiome Pharma shares closed at $4.70 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham assumed coverage of PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for PVH is set to $127. PVH shares closed at $112.56 on Friday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

