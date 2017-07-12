Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Related ZBH
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Yellen Testimony In Focus
6 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2017
Related
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Baker Hughes, Viper Energy Partners, Jagged Peak Energy, Legacy Reserves and W&T Offshore
US Rig Count Up for 23rd Week, Oklahoma Leads the Way

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Neutral to Buy. NVIDIA shares rose 0.72 percent to $157.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Neutral to Buy. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.44 percent to $127.05 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Jagged Peak Energy shares gained 1.86 percent to close at $13.72 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) from Hold to Buy. PDF Solutions shares rose 2.57 percent to close at $17.15 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) from Hold to Buy. Durect shares rose 6.29 percent to $1.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Williams Partners LP (NYSE: WPZ) from Hold to Buy. Williams Partners shares gained 0.25 percent to $40.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Covanta shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $13.20 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Market Perform to Outperform. GrubHub shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $43.55 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Hold to Buy. Targa Resources shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $43.86 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) from Buy to Neutral. Fox Factory shares fell 1.49 percent to $36.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Neutral to Sell. Virtu Financial shares fell 2.28 percent to $17.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) from Buy to Hold. Monsanto shares dropped 0.50 percent to $116.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Superior Energy shares fell 0.29 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Berenberg downgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Hold to Sell. Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.03 percent to $12.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Harley-Davidson shares dropped 1.46 percent to $51.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kona Grill shares slipped 11.48 percent to close at $2.70 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays downgraded Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Forum Energy shares rose 2.02 percent to close at $15.15 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Rice Energy Inc (NYSE: RICE) from Buy to Hold. Rice Energy shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $25.95 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Benchmark initiated coverage of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) with a Hold rating. Shopify shares closed at $91.29 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) with a Buy rating. General Dynamics shares closed at $199.91 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kornit Digital is set to $26. Kornit Digital shares closed at $19.70 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Instinet initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel is set to $162. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $166.37 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NASDAQ: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice is set to $38. Altice shares closed at $31.75 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Progenics Pharmaceuticals is set to $15. Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.70 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Anthem is set to $195. Anthem shares closed at $192.10 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yatra Online is set to $15. Yatra Online shares closed at $12.27 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with a Neutral rating. Nasdaq shares closed at $71.20 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) with a Market Perform rating. Trivago shares closed at $21.72 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ZBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jun 2017Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ZBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANTM + ATUS)

7 Things You Should Know About Altice's IPO
Corporate Heavyweights Throw Their Weight Behind The Paris Agreement On Climate Change
Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks In Health Care Space
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Nucor, CIGNA, Advanced Micro Devices And Viacom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ZBH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.