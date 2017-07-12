Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Neutral to Buy. NVIDIA shares rose 0.72 percent to $157.01 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Neutral to Buy. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.44 percent to $127.05 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Jagged Peak Energy shares gained 1.86 percent to close at $13.72 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) from Hold to Buy. PDF Solutions shares rose 2.57 percent to close at $17.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) from Hold to Buy. Durect shares rose 6.29 percent to $1.69 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Williams Partners LP (NYSE: WPZ) from Hold to Buy. Williams Partners shares gained 0.25 percent to $40.15 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Covanta shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $13.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Market Perform to Outperform. GrubHub shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $43.55 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Hold to Buy. Targa Resources shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $43.86 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) from Buy to Neutral. Fox Factory shares fell 1.49 percent to $36.35 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Neutral to Sell. Virtu Financial shares fell 2.28 percent to $17.15 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) from Buy to Hold. Monsanto shares dropped 0.50 percent to $116.70 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Superior Energy shares fell 0.29 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Berenberg downgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Hold to Sell. Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.03 percent to $12.45 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Harley-Davidson shares dropped 1.46 percent to $51.23 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kona Grill shares slipped 11.48 percent to close at $2.70 on Tuesday.
- Barclays downgraded Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Forum Energy shares rose 2.02 percent to close at $15.15 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Rice Energy Inc (NYSE: RICE) from Buy to Hold. Rice Energy shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $25.95 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Benchmark initiated coverage of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) with a Hold rating. Shopify shares closed at $91.29 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) with a Buy rating. General Dynamics shares closed at $199.91 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kornit Digital is set to $26. Kornit Digital shares closed at $19.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Instinet initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel is set to $162. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $166.37 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NASDAQ: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice is set to $38. Altice shares closed at $31.75 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Progenics Pharmaceuticals is set to $15. Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.70 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Anthem is set to $195. Anthem shares closed at $192.10 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yatra Online is set to $15. Yatra Online shares closed at $12.27 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with a Neutral rating. Nasdaq shares closed at $71.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) with a Market Perform rating. Trivago shares closed at $21.72 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for ZBH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Guggenheim
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|May 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
