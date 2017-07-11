Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. AGCO shares rose 1.01 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI upgraded Westar Energy Inc (NYSE: WR) from In-Line to Outperform. Westar Energy shares dropped 5.12 percent to close at $50.41 on Monday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Baxter shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $60.55 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) from Neutral to Overweight. STMicroelectronics shares rose 0.65 percent to $15.51 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.41 percent to $80.49 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Market Perform to Outperform. KeyCorp shares gained 0.47 percent to $19.38 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares fell 6.41 percent to close at $33.42 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Hold to Buy. M&T Bank shares fell 0.45 percent to close at $164.36 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Hold. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.78 percent to $43.29 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Toll Brothers shares fell 2.32 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS downgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Neutral to Sell. Patterson shares fell 1.25 percent to $43.45 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Snap shares dropped 4.18 percent to $16.28 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) from Buy to Hold. PetMed Express shares slipped 2.64 percent to $39.44 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Whole Foods shares dropped 0.02 percent to $41.84 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lennar shares fell 0.55 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBNK) from Overweight to Neutral. Guaranty Bancorp shares dropped 1.08 percent to close at $27.40 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ITEK) from Buy to Neutral. Inotek Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.41 percent to $1.030 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE: MYCC) from Outperform to In-Line. ClubCorp shares gained 0.29 percent to $17.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sientra is set to $12. Sientra shares closed at $9.50 on Monday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) with a Buy rating. The price target for HMS Holdings is set to $22. HMS Holdings shares closed at $18.46 on Monday.
- Jefferies assumed coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $310. Biogen shares closed at $273.58 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cheesecake Factory is set to $57. Cheesecake Factory shares closed at $48.98 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is set to $74. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares closed at $64.24 on Monday.
- Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Biotech is set to $11. Fortress Biotech shares closed at $4.53 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging is set to $17.50. Graphic Packaging shares closed at $13.81 on Monday.
- Jefferies assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) with a Hold rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $80. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $69.29 on Monday.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) with a Hold rating. The price target for Citigroup is set to $71. Citigroup shares closed at $67.65 on Monday.
- Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coach is set to $59. Coach shares closed at $47.57 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for AGCO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|William Blair
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jun 2017
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Jun 2017
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
