Benzinga's Top Upgrades

Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Caterpillar

CAT

from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Caterpillar has been raised from $83 to $130. Caterpillar's stock closed at $97.45 yesterday. RBC Capital upgraded Sierra Wireless

SWIR

from “sector perform” to “outperform.” The target price for Sierra Wireless has been raised from $9 to $13. Sierra Wireless' shares closed at $9.16 yesterday. Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp

FITB

from “market perform” to “outperform.” The target price range for Fifth Third Bancorp has been raised from $16-$17 to $17-$19. Fifth Third Bancorp's shares closed at $16.19 yesterday. Wunderlich upgraded PLX Technology

PLXT

from “hold” to “buy.” The target price for PLX Technology has been raised from $4 to $6. PLX Technology's shares closed at $4.68 yesterday.