Toll Brothers Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL will release its second-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share, down from $4.75 per share in the year-ago period. Toll Brothers projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.49 billion, compared to $2.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, Toll Brothers raised its quarterly dividend from 23 cents to 25 cents per share.

Toll Brothers shares fell 1.1% to close at $106.05 on Monday.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $139 to $133 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $175 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $101 to $92 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $164 to $132 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst John Lovallo maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $185 to $183 on Feb. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

