Keysight Technologies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS will release its second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Santa Rosa, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share, up from $1.41 per share in the year-ago period. Keysight projects quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, compared to $1.22 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, Keysight EDA and Intel Foundry announced a collaboration on EMIB-T Silicon Bridge Technology for next-generation AI and data center solutions.

Keysight Technologies shares fell 1.6% to close at $162.77 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $156 to $180 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $200 to $172 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $180 to $190 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $180 to $190 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $200 on Nov. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

