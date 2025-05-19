May 19, 2025 2:12 AM 2 min read

Agilysys Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Agilysys, Inc. AGYS will release its fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 29 cents per share, down from 32 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Agilysys projects quarterly revenue at $71.42 million, compared to $62.22 million a year earlier.

On Feb. 24, Agilysys reported that Dan Bell has joined the Company in a newly created sales leadership role focused on PMS and POS growth in North America.

Agilysys shares gained 4% to close at $86.00 on Friday.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $135 to $90 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $125 to $100 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Northland Capital Markets analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $145 to $186 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • BTIG analyst Matthew Vanvliet maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $118 to $124 on Oct. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying AGYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
