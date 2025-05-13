JD.com Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

JD.com, Inc. JD will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share. JD.com projects to report quarterly revenue at $37.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, JD.com filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

JD.com shares gained 6.5% to close at $36.05 on Monday.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $35 to $45 on March 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $43 to $50 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $47 to $58 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $50 to $55 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Oct. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying JD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

