May 13, 2025 3:07 AM 2 min read

JD.com Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

JD.com, Inc. JD will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share. JD.com projects to report quarterly revenue at $37.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 17, JD.com filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

JD.com shares gained 6.5% to close at $36.05 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $35 to $45 on March 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $43 to $50 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $47 to $58 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $50 to $55 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Oct. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying JD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
JD Logo
JDJD.com Inc
$36.461.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.62
Growth
89.06
Quality
45.91
Value
95.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasWall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved