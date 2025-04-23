Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp IBM Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

International Business Machines Corporation IBM will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22.

Analysts expect the Armonk, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share, down from $1.68 per share in the year-ago period. IBM projects to report quarterly revenue at $14.39 billion, compared to $14.46 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

IBM, earlier during the month, launched its latest mainframe, the IBM z17. The system blends powerful artificial intelligence features across hardware and software to enhance business operations on a large scale.

IBM shares rose 2% to close at $240.90 on Tuesday.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $270 to $265 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $233 to $244 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $270 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $260 to $280 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $150 to $160 on Jan. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying IBM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

