Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cal-Maine Foods Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 8.

Analysts expect the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company to report quarterly earnings at $10.90 per share, up from $2.99 per share in the year-ago period. Cal-Maine Foods projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.43 billion, compared to $703.08 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 7, Cal-Maine Foods reported quarterly GAAP earnings of $4.47 per share, beating the $4.25 analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $954.7 million, beating the $751.49 million consensus estimate.

Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 0.7% to close at $92.29 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52 on July 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $65 on April 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

