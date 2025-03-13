Dollar General Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dollar General Corporation DG will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, March 13.

Analysts expect the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share, down from $1.83 per share in the year-ago period. Dollar General projects quarterly revenue of $10.26 billion, compared to $9.86 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar General has missed analysts’ profit estimates for the last two quarters.

Dollar General shares fell 4.8% to close at $74.85 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $73 to $69 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $108 to $95 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $88 to $85 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $90 to $80 on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $104 to $93 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying DG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: