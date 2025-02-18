Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 8.94%

8.94% Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on Feb. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst James Faucette maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on Feb. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Dec. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Dec. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Feb. 4, Western Union posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Feb. 4, Western Union posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC

Dividend Yield: 8.25%

8.25% RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $23 to $24 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $22 to $23 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Paul Johnson maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $22 to $23 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On Feb. 5, Ares Capital reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and sales estimates.

On Feb. 5, Ares Capital reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its adjusted EPS and sales estimates.

SLR Investment Corp. SLRC

Dividend Yield: 9.32%

9.32% Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $12.5 to $13 on Nov. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Finian O'Shea maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $12.5 to $13 on Nov. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. B. Riley Securities analyst Bryce Rowe reiterated a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $16 to $17 on May 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Bryce Rowe reiterated a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $16 to $17 on May 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: SLR Investment will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

SLR Investment will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

