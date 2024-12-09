Oracle Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Oracle Corporation ORCL will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share, up from $1.34 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.12 billion, compared to $12.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Oracle recently strengthened its collaboration with Vodafone Group Plc VOD Business IoT to provide global IoT connectivity for customers using Oracle's Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP) applications.

Oracle shares gained 2.9% to close at $191.69 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci maintained the stock with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $220 on Dec. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $220 on Dec. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin initiated coverage on the stock a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $165 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $205 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $201 to $202 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying ORCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: