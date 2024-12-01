Zscaler Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Zscaler, Inc. ZS will release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based bank to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Zscaler projects to report revenue of $605.55 million for the recent quarter, compared to $496.7 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, Zscaler reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $592.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $567.933 million.

Zscaler shares fell 2.5% to close at $204.96 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $205 to $238 on Nov. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $225 to $245 on Nov. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $220 to $245 on Nov. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $200 to $220 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stifel analyst Adam Borg maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $220 to $235 on Nov. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

