Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.31%

5.31% Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $24 to $16 on Nov. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $22 to $23 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $22 to $23 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Oct. 31, AES reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

On Oct. 31, AES reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. NWE

Dividend Yield: 4.75%

4.75% JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $56 to $60 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $56 to $60 on Oct. 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $61 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $61 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Oct. 29, NorthWestern posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Oct. 29, NorthWestern posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Dominion Energy, Inc. D

Dividend Yield: 4.47%

4.47% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $58 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $58 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Jefferies analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $58 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Paul Zimbardo initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $58 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Nov. 13, Dominion Energy announced redemption of Series B Preferred Stock.

On Nov. 13, Dominion Energy announced redemption of Series B Preferred Stock.

