Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Lam Research Or Comerica?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Lam Research Corporation LRCX and Comerica Incorporated CMA:

The latest price target for Lam Research was by Deutsche Bank on April 13. The analyst firm set a price target of $560, a possible 18.49% upside. Thirty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition and clean markets.

Traders and investors will be watching for Lam Research’s third-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday after the market closes. Lam Research is expected to report EPS of $7.58 on revenue of $4.26 billion.

The latest analyst rating update price target for Comerica was by Goldman Sachs on April 1. The analyst firm upgraded Comerica from Sell to Neutral. Twenty-nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking.

Traders and investors will be watching for Comerica’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday before the market opens. Comerica is expected to report EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $724.81 million.