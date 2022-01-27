10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Keybanc boosted Oshkosh Corporation OSK price target from $125 to $130. Oshkosh shares rose 0.6% to $116.70 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Anthem, Inc. ANTM price target from $430 to $465. Anthem shares fell 2.5% to close at $428.44 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler lifted Lam Research Corporation LRCX price target from $597 to $627. Lam Research shares fell 4.9% to $567.23 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC boosted the price target for Albemarle Corporation ALB from $250 to $280. Albemarle shares rose 1.6% to $208.88 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $115 to $120. Seagate shares rose 8% to $104.04 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Corning Incorporated GLW price target from $38 to $50. Corning shares rose 1.8% to $39.93 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $550 to $480. Domino's Pizza shares slipped 0.1% to $423.50 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie cut the price target for Sea Limited SE from $435 to $285. Sea shares rose 0.4% to $136.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $295 to $325. Tesla shares fell 1% to $928.40 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on The Boeing Company BA from $272 to $250. Boeing shares rose 0.2% to $194.68 in pre-market trading.
