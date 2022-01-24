QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
January 24, 2022 7:39 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • SVB Leerink cut Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) price target from $325 to $300. Biogen shares fell 0.1% to $220.44 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) price target from $75 to $70. TG Therapeutics shares rose 0.2% to $13.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) price target from $170 to $190. M&T Bank shares rose 0.5% to $160.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from $737 to $415. Netflix shares fell 2.1% to $389.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) from $105 to $90. Science Applications International shares fell 1% to $84.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) from $40 to $42. Schlumberger shares fell 0.9% to $36.05 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) price target from $42 to $50. Fox Corporation shares rose 1.6% to $38.30 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from $770 to $690. Charter Communications shares rose 0.8% to $574.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) price target from $245 to $220. Ecolab shares fell 0.6% to $194.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) from $81 to $92. Cognizant Technology shares fell 1.7% to close at $84.26 on Friday.

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

