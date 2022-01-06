QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
January 6, 2022 8:00 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from $85 to $100. RPM shares rose 0.5% to $97.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) price target from $133 to $127. Akamai Technologies shares fell 2.6% to $112.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) from $476 to $471. MarketAxess shares fell 3.9% to close at $379.03 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) from $60 to $50. CS Disco shares dropped 6.6% to close at $29.65 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) from $135 to $100. Ceridian HCM shares rose 0.3% to $93.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) from $45 to $54. FormFactor shares fell 0.1% to $42.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) price target from $84 to $74. Gilead Sciences shares fell 1.6% to $71.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) price target from $120 to $125. Diamondback Energy shares rose 0.9% to $119.18 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) price target from $32 to $22. Connect Biopharma Holdings shares fell 5.8% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) price target from $116 to $126. Houlihan Lokey shares rose 0.2% to $105.16 in pre-market trading.

