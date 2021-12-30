8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) from $330 to $350. Saia shares rose 1.6% to close at $335.41 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) from $29 to $26. CURO Group shares fell 5.5% to close at $15.95 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) price target from $345 to $380. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.1% to $361.08 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) price target from $7 to $5.5. FuelCell Energy shares fell 1.6% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) from $62 to $65. Knight-Swift Transportation shares rose 0.1% to $61.70 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) price target from $56 to $57. Ameris Bancorp shares gained 0.4% to close at $50.25 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) price target from $135 to $145. Forward Air shares rose 0.8% to close at $120.89 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) from $100 to $102. XPO Logistics shares rose 0.2% to $77.37 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.