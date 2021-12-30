QQQ
+ 0.00
401.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 893.40
47358.06
+ 1.92%
DIA
-0.04
364.88
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.00
477.48
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.67
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
168.60
-0.01%

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
December 30, 2021 8:31 am
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) from $330 to $350. Saia shares rose 1.6% to close at $335.41 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) from $29 to $26. CURO Group shares fell 5.5% to close at $15.95 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lifted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) price target from $345 to $380. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.1% to $361.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) price target from $7 to $5.5. FuelCell Energy shares fell 1.6% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) from $62 to $65. Knight-Swift Transportation shares rose 0.1% to $61.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. raised Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) price target from $56 to $57. Ameris Bancorp shares gained 0.4% to close at $50.25 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) price target from $135 to $145. Forward Air shares rose 0.8% to close at $120.89 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) from $100 to $102. XPO Logistics shares rose 0.2% to $77.37 in pre-market trading.

