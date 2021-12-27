10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) price target from $66 to $47. Foot Locker shares fell 0.1% to $41.90 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lowered Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) price target from $164 to $248. Carvana shares gained 0.9% to $243.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) price target from $22 to $6.5. InnovAge Holding shares fell 5.3% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities lowered the price target for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) from $185 to $85. Everbridge shares rose 1.3% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) from $75 to $100. SMART Global shares rose 4.7% to $69.87 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target on Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) from $20 to $17. Weber shares gained 0.8% to $12.09 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) from $350 to $300. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares rose 6.9% to close at $21.16 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) from $69 to $54. Victoria's Secret shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) price target from $72 to $57. Revolve Group shares fell 0.6% to $56.03 in pre-market trading.
- Ascendiant Capital cut GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) price target from $24 to $23. GameStop shares rose 0.6% to $152.98 in pre-market trading.
