10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Barclays lifted the price target on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) from $450 to $550. FactSet Research shares rose 1.1% to $479.89 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) from $21 to $24. Chimerix shares rose 4.4% to $6.42 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein raised PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) price target from $94 to $98. PACCAR shares rose 0.8% to $84.04 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) price target from $46 to $10. Adagio Therapeutics shares dipped 7.3% to $9.54 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) from $185 to $195. NIKE shares rose 0.2% to $166.98 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target on Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) from $36 to $19. Cognyte Software shares fell 1% to $15.54 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) price target from $65 to $25. ALX Oncology Holdings shares fell 1.5% to $22.57 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein reduced the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) from $177 to $127. AGCO shares fell 1% to $112.95 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) price target from $78 to $85. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.8% to close at $83.37 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer cut Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) price target from $390 to $350. Biogen shares fell 0.1% to $234.50 in pre-market trading.
