Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Tumbling Today

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Stitch Fix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 2 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $581.2 million, which beat the estimate of $570.95 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth.

Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal second-quarter net revenue to be in a range of $505 million to $520 million versus the estimate of $584.7 million.

"With the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle we are expanding and broadening our offering, and we are excited to continue to enhance the experience for clients through the introduction of new product features and expanded merchandise selections, increasing the number of purchase occasions we serve," said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix.

"Overall, we are pleased with the important progress we are making towards our vision of becoming the global destination for personal shopping."

Analyst Assessment: Several analyst firms weighed in on the stock following Stitch Fix's financial results:

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Stitch Fix with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $55 to $40.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney downgraded Stitch Fix from an Outperform rating to an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $68 to $24.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained Stitch Fix with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $37 to $22.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained Stitch Fix with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $38.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained Stitch Fix with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $35 to $14.

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained Stitch Fix with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $22.

Stitch Fix offers personal style service for men and women by delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

SFIX Price Action: Stitch Fix has traded as high as $113.75 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Wednesday.

The stock was down 25.90% at $18.48 at time of publication.

Photo: venturaartist from Pixabay.