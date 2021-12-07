 Skip to main content

Stitch Fix: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Stitch Fix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $90,821,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 15.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.27 -0.22 -0.20
EPS Actual 0.19 -0.18 -0.20 0.09
Revenue Estimate 547.89M 510.54M 512.22M 481.17M
Revenue Actual 571.16M 535.59M 504.09M 490.42M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

