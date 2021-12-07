Stitch Fix: Q1 Earnings Insights
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $90,821,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 15.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stitch Fix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.27
|-0.22
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|-0.18
|-0.20
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|547.89M
|510.54M
|512.22M
|481.17M
|Revenue Actual
|571.16M
|535.59M
|504.09M
|490.42M
