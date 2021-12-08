10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Guggenheim cut the price target on The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) from $46 to $33. Kraft Heinz shares fell 1.2% to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) price target from $29 to $32. Goodyear Tire shares rose 5.6% to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) price target from $112 to $130. ITT shares rose 1.2% to $102.56 pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) from $44 to $50. Couchbase shares fell 10.2% to $26.56 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) price target from $87 to $96. American States Water shares fell 0.9% to $97.85 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) from $1,950 to $2,200. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $2,030.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) price target from $255 to $270. Carlisle Companies shares rose 1.1% to $241.78 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) from $475 to $545. MongoDB shares climbed 16.4% to close at $499.82 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) from $119 to $150. Eastman Chemical shares rose 0.6% to $114.30 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) price target from $285 to $260. Becton, Dickinson and Company shares fell 0.3% to $249.50 in pre-market trading.
