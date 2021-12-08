QQQ
+ 0.00
397.83
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-851.88
49737.07
-1.68%
DIA
-0.05
357.79
-0.01%
SPY
-0.13
468.41
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.00
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.79
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
December 8, 2021 8:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Guggenheim cut the price target on The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) from $46 to $33. Kraft Heinz shares fell 1.2% to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) price target from $29 to $32. Goodyear Tire shares rose 5.6% to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) price target from $112 to $130. ITT shares rose 1.2% to $102.56 pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target on Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) from $44 to $50. Couchbase shares fell 10.2% to $26.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) price target from $87 to $96. American States Water shares fell 0.9% to $97.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) from $1,950 to $2,200. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $2,030.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) price target from $255 to $270. Carlisle Companies shares rose 1.1% to $241.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) from $475 to $545. MongoDB shares climbed 16.4% to close at $499.82 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) from $119 to $150. Eastman Chemical shares rose 0.6% to $114.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) price target from $285 to $260. Becton, Dickinson and Company shares fell 0.3% to $249.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Barclays Downgrades American States Water to Underweight, Raises Price Target to $96

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont downgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raises the price target from $87 to $96. read more
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies

Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder updated his price targets on some water utility companies. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on American States Water, Lowers Price Target to $97

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintains American States Water (NYSE:AWR) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $98 to $97. read more

Barclays Initiates Coverage On American States Water with Equal-Weight Rating, Announces Price Target of $87

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont initiates coverage on American States Water (NYSE:AWR) with a Equal-Weight rating and announces Price Target of $87. read more