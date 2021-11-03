QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
November 3, 2021 7:34 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Needham boosted Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) price target from $495 to $640. Paycom Software shares fell 0.3% to $551.87 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) from $160 to $140. Exact Sciences shares fell 8.6% to $87.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) price target from $119 to $210. Avis Budget shares fell 7.9% to $329.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) price target from $117 to $78. Zillow shares rose 22.9% to $55.39 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) from $80 to $55. Sage Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $43.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) price target from $151 to $158. T-Mobile US shares rose 3.2% to $119.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lifted the price target on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) from $84 to $90. Scientific Games shares fell 3.6% to close at $82.60 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) price target from $25 to $32. Under Armour shares rose 0.6% to $25.74 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson raised the price target on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) from $393 to $439. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $338.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from $120 to $100. Activision Blizzard shares dipped 12.4% to $68.07 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

