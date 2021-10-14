10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) from $18 to $12. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 2% to $14.15 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) from $192 to $202. Pioneer Natural Resources shares fell 0.3% to close at $190.76 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) price target from $158 to $143. Meritage Homes shares rose 1.7% to $103.33 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) price target from $34 to $42. ArcelorMittal shares rose 2.1% to $31.66 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel boosted the price target on United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) from $210 to $224. UPS shares climbed 2.4% to $188.55 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) from $112 to $117. Diamondback Energy shares rose 1.6% to $109.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) from $85 to $110. Avis Budget shares fell 3.6% to $144.49 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) price target from $18 to $14. Airgain shares rose 0.1% to close at $11.94 on Wednesday.
- B of A Securities boosted MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) price target from $20 to $32. MYT Netherlands Parent shares rose 0.8% to close at $26.31 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) price target from $10 to $12. Genesis Energy shares fell 0.4% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.