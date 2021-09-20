fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

byLisa Levin
September 20, 2021 7:45 am
  • Barclays boosted Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) price target from $230 to $345. Upstart shares fell 2.8% to $294.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) price target from $200 to $171. Lear shares fell 2% to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) from $555 to $710. Thermo Fisher shares dropped 1.6% to $587.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho increased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) price target from $284 to $305. Molina Healthcare shares rose 3.2% to close at $278.14 on Friday.
  • BTIG boosted the price target on Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) from $110 to $150. Sprout Social shares dropped 5.1% to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) from $37 to $25. TCR2 Therapeutics shares slipped 1.9% to $9.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) price target from $84 to $86. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 0.1% to $76.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) price target from $31 to $35. ChannelAdvisor shares gained 4.8% to close at $28.26 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) from $148 to $156. Hill-Rom shares fell 0.7% to $149.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) from $122 to $116. Visteon fell 0.6% to $94.85 in pre-market trading.

